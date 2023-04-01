Welcome to pebble bay, a gated subdivision with private lake access for its residents, amazing new construction, this is an ICF house, 12-inch thick exterior walls reinforced concrete, and insulation makes it super strong, energy efficient, and soundproof, double-insulated European windows, foam sprayed conditioned attic and insulated slab, energy recovery unit and dehumidifier built in furnace for better air quality. Main floor has 4 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, primary bedroom has deck access, huge custom closet a curbless shower, and water closet. Kitchen is modern with a waterfall island, Italian built-in appliances, an espresso machine, big pantry and laundry with cabinets and granite top. Basement has 2nd living room, game area,gym, steam room, media room with prewired 5.1 sound system, office with closet and bathroom, mini bar and 2nd pantry, walk out porch with grill, 3 car garage with EV plug, driveway with extra parking spots for cars or boat, big backyard & more!