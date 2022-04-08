4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,370,000

This Executive Home is tucked away on a beautiful cul de sac, in a desirable Gated Waterfront community. $100,000 PRICE REDUCTION. It's Elegant French Country Style, 10' ceilings, 8' doors, Oak floors & Arched Entryways draw attention to the artistry put into the home's design. The Great Room marble fireplace, opens to a large Eat-In-Kitchen. White Shaker Cabinets & Custom Hood sit above the high-end Gas stove and grill. Black Granite and classic White Marble flows over the countertops. Don't miss the Oversized walk in Pantry & Butlers Pantry. Epoxy floors in Garages with Space for 5 cars! 3 attached and 2 detached outer building, creates endless possibilities. Calm and peace surround this tastefully landscaped patch of woodland. Relaxing waterfalls pour into large pool below. There are 2 covered entertainment areas, one with an outdoor kitchen, includes a custom wood fire pizza oven & an outdoor fireplace. Community gated storage area, private boat launch and Day Docks for your use.