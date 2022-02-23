Stunning waterfront home in Sailview with lovely views of Lake Norman! Grab your paddle board or kayak and hop on the water! Three level custom home was built to impress. Main level features a spacious dining room, custom kitchen, breakfast room and gorgeous primary bedroom and sunny screened porch. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and bonus room with walk out storage space. This home was meant for entertaining! The Lower level features a Theatre room, Kitchen, Guest Bedroom, bathroom, Billard, Family Room and more storage. Enjoy time spent grilling by the pool, sitting under the covered porch or relaxing by the firepit. The Heated Saltwater pool and hot tub can be controlled by your phone. Boatslip 2A-16 is located by the community pool. 7500lb Boat Lift included! Alexa flush mount smart system throughout the home. Massive garage with cabinets and epoxy flooring. Superb cul-de-sac location. Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Playgrounds. Great Lincoln county school district.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. L…
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
- Updated
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
The whims of the employment market have been felt in the Iredell County government as the county’s turnover rate jumped to 18.89% in 2021. The…
- Updated
The show must go on, even it is delayed a few months.