 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,150,000

Your Sunset Paradise on Lake Norman awaits! Located on a point with over 205' of panoramic shoreline, with a private pier, gazebo & floating dock plus 2 concrete boat launches. This rare gem is awaiting your updates to make this home your private sanctuary on .75 acres with no HOA & VRBO friendly. The original section of the home was a log home with beautiful exposed logs & beamed ceilings. Additions to the home made in 1990s. Master on upper level, vaulted ceiling in the 2 story Great Room. Enjoy the evening in the sunroom hot tub while taking in panoramic waterfront vistas. Lushly wooded lot with tons of privacy & circular driveway. Spacious 2 car attached garage with tons of extra storage in the heated/cooled tall crawl space under kitchen area, accessible from outside. Front and backyard in-ground irrigation. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & quick access to Charlotte & the airport with great North Lincoln County school options.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Iredell pauses athletics
Local

North Iredell pauses athletics

  • Updated

Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert