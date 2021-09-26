Your Sunset Paradise on Lake Norman awaits! Located on a point with over 205' of panoramic shoreline, with a private pier, gazebo & floating dock plus 2 concrete boat launches. This rare gem is awaiting your updates to make this home your private sanctuary on .75 acres with no HOA & VRBO friendly. The original section of the home was a log home with beautiful exposed logs & beamed ceilings. Additions to the home made in 1990s. Master on upper level, vaulted ceiling in the 2 story Great Room. Enjoy the evening in the sunroom hot tub while taking in panoramic waterfront vistas. Lushly wooded lot with tons of privacy & circular driveway. Spacious 2 car attached garage with tons of extra storage in the heated/cooled tall crawl space under kitchen area, accessible from outside. Front and backyard in-ground irrigation. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & quick access to Charlotte & the airport with great North Lincoln County school options.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,100,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
- Updated
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a ne…
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
North Iredell’s Emma Norris knows where she is heading after graduating from high school. On Sunday, she gave a verbal commitment to play coll…
- Updated
HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defea…
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,434 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
If you are interested in any of the animals from Lake Norman Humane email: info@lakenormanhumane.org, visit 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville or go online at https://www.lakenormanhumane.org/.
- Updated
The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently installed new officers at the Thursday…