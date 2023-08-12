Gorgeous custom 4BR/4BA modern farmhouse plan, main-level primary suite to be built by Artisan Custom Homes in the beautiful gated community of Pebble Bay. Large 1.31 ac wooded, waterfront lot perfect for launching a canoe, kayak, paddle board. Striking sight lines and custom details draw you into the heart of the home. Bright, open Great Room w/ soaring 12 ft ceilings, chef-inspired kitchen, walk-in pantry w/ two entrances hidden by stunning barn doors. Primary retreat boasts large walk-in closet, spa-like bath, freestanding tub, frameless glass shower, and split vanities. Main level has a private office, spacious mud room with main level washer/dryer, and tranquil covered porches. Upstairs: Large bonus room, loft, 3 secondary bedrooms, and 2 full baths, 2nd laundry! Pebble Bay offers a community boat/paddle sport launch, boat slips (day slips), boat storage (subject to availability). Photos are representative. Builder and plans must be approved by Architectural Review Committee.