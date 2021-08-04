Impressive builder owned custom home situated on a private 2+ acre home site. Expect to be "wowed" with the stunning craftsmanship. True gourmet kitchen, coffered ceiling in great room, barrel ceiling in keeping room off the kitchen, two stone fireplaces with custom built-in bookshelves. Master bedroom features triple trey, lighted ceiling with french doors to additional living space perfect for office, workout room or nursery. 2nd level boasts an additional spacious bedroom features adorable custom loft/play space. Huge bonus/recreation room with wet bar, french doors to study, and separate work out room. Screened in porch, spacious deck with pergola and brick oven. Half court basketball court. Desirable Denver location with privacy in prestigious gated subdivision.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,050,000
