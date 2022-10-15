PICTURE PERFECT BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH LOVELY COVERED PORCH 4 BEDROOM HOUSE/4 BATHS AND BONUS/ UNFINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT W ROUGH IN FOR FULL BATH OPEN KITCHEN AND FAMILY RM / LIGHT ABOUNDS/ LRG ISLAND /LRG MUD RM/ GUEST RM/BATH ON 1ST FLOOR/STUDY AND DINING RM/ 2ND FLOOR TOUTS LRG OWNERS SUITE CLOSET/ AND OVERSIZED LAUNDRY RM.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $995,000
