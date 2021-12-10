4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $899,000

Walking distance to downtown Davidson, the planned Beaty Street Park, community lake access and minutes to the interstate, you simply cannot beat this location. Great floor plan with office, dining room with vaulted ceiling, huge great room with lower built-ins flanking fireplace and spacious chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry all on the main level boasting ten foot ceilings. Primary bedroom is nearly 23 X 16 and features a 22 x 7 walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms with en-suite baths and walk-in closets complete the upper level. Double mahogany front door and heavy baseboard and crown moulding throughout with loads of windows to provide natural lighting. Kitchen features large island, abundant cabinetry with upper lit cubbies for displaying your favorite pieces. Thoughtfully designed with quality finishes all in desirable Davidson! Builder reserves the right to make changes to the elevations and floor plan in the field as necessary.