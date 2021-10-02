4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $875,000

Walking distance to downtown Davidson, the planned Beaty Street Park, community lake access and minutes to the interstate, you simply cannot beat this location. Great floor plan with office, dining room with vaulted ceiling, huge great room with lower built-ins flanking fireplace and spacious chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry all on the main level boasting 11-12 foot ceilings. Primary bedroom is nearly 23 X 16 and features a 22 x 7 walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms with en-suite baths and walk-in closets complete the upper level. Home will be clad with "old edisto" brick accented with board and batten. Double mahogany front door and heavy baseboard and crown moulding throughout. Kitchen features large stained island, shaker white cabinetry perimeter with upper lit cubbies for displaying artful pieces. Thoughtfully designed with quality finishes all in desirable Davidson! Builder reserves the right to make changes to the elevations and floor plan in the field as necessary.