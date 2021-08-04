Looking for a home with land and lower taxes? This beautiful 4 br/3.5 ba all-brick home sits on a large lot in the sought-after Davidson community of Anniston. Minutes from downtown Davidson, but with Iredell County taxes. Primary bedroom is on the first floor & features dual walk-in custom closets, and bath with dual granite vanities and garden tub. Three large bedrooms up--one with en suite bath. This immaculate home features a two-story great room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Abundant natural light and open floorplan that leads out to a deck with motorized awning and stunning sunset views. Flex rm on main has glass french doors & could be an office or formal living rm. Lots of wood flooring down, + new carpet and fresh paint thoughout. Take note of all the built-ins, two staircases and all secondary bedrooms greater than 13 x 13. There is also an unfinished third floor walk up that is plumbed for a half bath, as well as lots of storage throughout. Upstairs HVAC is brand new.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $749,900
