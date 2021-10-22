4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $579,000

This lovely, well-maintained townhome is one of the few in Davidson that has 4 bedrooms. Walkable to downtown, grocery stores, restaurants, Davidson College & Lake Davidson. It includes a private brick paved courtyard w/ native plants & an attached 2 car garage. From the covered front porch, enter a gorgeous vaulted living room & dining room area. Spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, gas range, breakfast bar & pantry .Large primary suite on main level w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, large bath w/dual vanities, soaking tub & tile shower. In addition, main level has breakfast room half bath, laundry room & large storage closet. Upper level features full bath & a wonderful loft/living space,3 BRs w/walk-in closet in the largest bedroom. Main floor has 10' ceilings, hardwood, carpet, & tile floors. Upper has 9' ceilings, hardwood, carpet & tile floors.Access to Harbour Place Park, Lake Davidson Nature Preserve & kayak/canoe launch nearby.