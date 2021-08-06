4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $575,000

The care taken of this home and renovations conducted in 2016, completed in 2017, make this home located in a cul-de-sac a prize for the next owner. The renovations include a 2 car garage door replaced and upgraded with insulated door, side door added to garage, and so much more. Kitchen has top of the line Kitchen Aid appliances, Induction stove top, double oven, solid quartz slab in the center eating/cooking/drinking area, same quartz used for countertops. Covered front porch with ceiling fan and swing, Door next to the stairs and fireplace opens to the new concrete patio. Exterior Utility/equipment room with door was added to one side of the house where outdoor equipment is housed. The outside air units were relocated to the back of the house/utility room side so that the backyard would be quiet. Landscape architect designed landscape with irrigation, year round colors and variety of textures The additions to this home are too many to name. Contact me for the full description