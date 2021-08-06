The care taken of this home and renovations conducted in 2016, completed in 2017, make this home located in a cul-de-sac a prize for the next owner. The renovations include a 2 car garage door replaced and upgraded with insulated door, side door added to garage, and so much more. Kitchen has top of the line Kitchen Aid appliances, Induction stove top, double oven, solid quartz slab in the center eating/cooking/drinking area, same quartz used for countertops. Covered front porch with ceiling fan and swing, Door next to the stairs and fireplace opens to the new concrete patio. Exterior Utility/equipment room with door was added to one side of the house where outdoor equipment is housed. The outside air units were relocated to the back of the house/utility room side so that the backyard would be quiet. Landscape architect designed landscape with irrigation, year round colors and variety of textures The additions to this home are too many to name. Contact me for the full description
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Schools are still out in Iredell County, but more than 1,200 students are a step closer to being ready to return after the Back 2 School Bash …