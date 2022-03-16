4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $4,500

Rare opportunity to live in a historic home in Davidson that is the closest private residence to Davidson College! Built in the late 1800's this home features hardwoods throughout, unique moldings and trim, and decorative fireplaces. Main level has a Grand Foyer with staircase to the upper level, Formal Living and Dining Rooms, large Owner's Suite, Office with built-ins, Laundry Room with sink and a Sunroom/Greenhouse with glass windows for the natural light to shine in. Breakfast area is open to the Great Room that has a vaulted ceiling, sitting area and wood burning fireplace, and the Kitchen has an island. The upper level has 3 large Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including a 2nd Owner's Suite. Wrap around front covered porch, rear patio that overlooks the large backyard and a detached garage with workshop in the back. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This property will be available May 1, 2022!