BRAND NEW 3-story townhome within biking and walking distance to Downtown Davidson! This beautiful unit has all the bells and whistles including a main level with open floor plan featuring 9' tall ceilings, can lighting, a gourmet Kitchen with granite, oversized island, stainless appliances, white Shaker cabinets, and a Half Bath and Living and Dining Rooms. Basement level has a private Guest Suite with Bedroom, Full Bath and access to the 2-Car Garage. The upper level Owner's Suite is spacious with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, Balcony, and Bathroom with double sink vanity and tile floor and shower. The upper level also has Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, and 2 Bedrooms that share a 3rd Full Bathroom. Covered Deck off the main level to enjoy along with private lake access for this enclave of 24 townhomes in Davidson Bay! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the landscaping and lawn areas. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!