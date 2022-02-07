4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,600,000

This gorgeous gem is nestled in a cul-de-sac on a private 2.37 acre wooded lot with beautiful backyard oasis in highly desired Anniston! Low county taxes! Spacious main floor features living/great rm w/12ft coffered ceiling and gas fireplace, open dining rm, family rm, gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters, oversized island w/dbl sinks, bkfst rm, bkfst bar, and walkout screened porch. Main floor owners’ suite features custom tray ceiling, dbl walk-in closets, luxury spa bath w/columns, jacuzzi tub, and 2 separate vanities. Upper level features large private bedroom and bath. Finished basement w/separate entrance features kitchen, dining, living, and huge flex room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, 9ft ceilings, walkout deck, and storage galore! Beautiful hardwoods, crown moldings, 7" baseboard moldings, 8ft doors, and large casement windows throughout. Triple zone HVAC w/UV air treatment. BRAND NEW roof and 3 door garage epoxy flooring! Other updates. Don’t miss this!