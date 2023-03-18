Coming Soon: Beautiful move-in ready craftsman style home in the heart of Davidson. Fantastic Location within walking distance of Main Street! This meticulously maintained home has plenty of natural sunlight and an open floor plan. The primary suite on the main floor has an oversized bedroom, beautiful walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom. The kitchen opens up to the cozy great room and dining area. An office on the main floor makes working from home easy. Take in your morning coffee from either the covered front or back porch. In addition to secondary bedrooms the upstairs has a great bonus/flex space which could be another gathering space, gym or office. The detached garage has unfinished space upstairs that could be made into an apartment. No HOA. Fenced rear yard with generous lawn space. Sealed Crawl Space. This is one of the most beautiful towns, and this home is within walking distance to Davidson College, Main St and all the quaint shops of this cozy Lake Norman town.