Come and enjoy your new grand home nestled on a gently sloped wooded homesite in the highly desired & prestigious golf community of Rock Barn Golf and Spa! The "to be built" Lexington II has it ALL, including much desired privacy on this 1.04 acres. The grand 2 story foyer provides you and your visitors with a welcoming and elegant feeling. No detail has been spared in this design, from the grand staircase, the spacious dining room, a remote home office, along with an expansive great room and a chef's kitchen with open floor plan awaiting your entertaining aspirations! Relish the comfort of your main floor primary suite with an amazing optional spa bath! There are 3 bedrooms upstairs & an expansive bonus room area ready for a game room, crafts or let your imagination roam! Available additional outdoor expansion options, as well as finished attic area if desired. This home has a full walk out unfinished basement area. Photos are representative and show a couple of finishing options.
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $732,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after a traffic stop conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.
Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene.
Dr. Darwin E. Carter is the new principal of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM), effective June 27. Carter replaces Eric Puryea…
A driver’s license checkpoint resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.
Police were called twice to a GOP meeting in NC. Closed school board candidate interviews stoked tempers among Republicans.
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer.
Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has announced the appointment of David Onley as the city’s next police chief effective Monday, June 13.
Rashel Alarcon Loyola