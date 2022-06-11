 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $732,900

  • Updated
Come and enjoy your new grand home nestled on a gently sloped wooded homesite in the highly desired & prestigious golf community of Rock Barn Golf and Spa! The "to be built" Lexington II has it ALL, including much desired privacy on this 1.04 acres. The grand 2 story foyer provides you and your visitors with a welcoming and elegant feeling. No detail has been spared in this design, from the grand staircase, the spacious dining room, a remote home office, along with an expansive great room and a chef's kitchen with open floor plan awaiting your entertaining aspirations! Relish the comfort of your main floor primary suite with an amazing optional spa bath! There are 3 bedrooms upstairs & an expansive bonus room area ready for a game room, crafts or let your imagination roam! Available additional outdoor expansion options, as well as finished attic area if desired. This home has a full walk out unfinished basement area. Photos are representative and show a couple of finishing options.

