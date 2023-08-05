Custom built European home in the Oak Shadow subdivision. Not quite completed, but planning to be completed by the end of August. Step into the grand entry of this home and take in the amazing great room with over 17' high ceiling. Great room open to kitchen with large island and eating area leading to rear covered deck. Custom cabinets with quartz tops, SS appliances accentuate this kitchen for a true gourmet feel. Master suite w/sitting area, double tray ceiling, crown molding, dual walk in closets, freestanding tub, tile shower and double vanity. Formal dining room has coffered ceiling and elaborate molding. Additional 2nd BR on main, full BA and laundry room. Second level has 2BR, 1BA and bonus room or 5th BR. Luxury laminate flooring throughout, extensive moulding and tiled bathrooms. Pictures and updated floor plan to be added soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $655,000
