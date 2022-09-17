 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $369,000

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $369,000

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home on nearly a full acre is ready for the next owners! No HOAs! Located in the heart of Conover, just off HWY 16 and minutes to I-40, this home is convenient to shopping, dining, and recreation. Easily commute to neighboring counties! The main level features 2 living spaces, a formal dining room, an open kitchen, and a half bath off the foyer. A woodburning fireplace in the rear living area provides a cozy place to relax with family or friends. Quartz countertops in the kitchen. Enjoy your evenings on the deck right off the kitchen. The second level offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New carpet has been installed in 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom is oversized with a large walk-in closet and ensuite showcasing a garden tub, walk-in shower, & double vanity. Laundry is also conveniently located on the second floor. The property also boasts a large pole barn to store equipment, recreation vehicles, etc.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

The story of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is a classic rush to judgment that should — but won't — have severe consequences for all of those who were way too willing to jump in and join an angry mob before they knew all the facts of the case. It is a tragedy only in that almost nobody that attacked BYU and its students cared enough about the facts to take a step back and be more ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert