Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom new construction home. This home features a wonderful and open floor plan with the kitchen, living room and dining area all together. There is also a room at the front of the house that would make a home office or formal dining room. The main level has beautiful vinyl plank flooring and the kitchen features white shaker style cabinets and stainless appliances. Upstairs has plush carpet and 4 bedrooms. The Primary bedroom has a double sink and a separate tub/shower. This property is centrally located with easy access to I-40 and HWY 16. The home is just minutes from downtown Newton and Conover and less than an hour from Charlotte. The builder is wrapping up final touches and should be ready for showings by 1/28.
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $325,000
