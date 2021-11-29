4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $240,000

Gorgeous split level located in Conover with multiple updates. Fresh coat of paint throughout the house, new flooring through the upstairs, tile in bottom level room, all new baseboards and power running to the shed. This 4 bed 2 bath is just waiting for its new owners to call it home. Located just off highway 16, less than 5 miles to I-40 makes this location close to dining, shopping and entertainment; but just outside the city limits so no city taxes. Large back deck looking over peaceful country fields. Come see today!