Proposed NEW CONSTRUCTION on over 2 acres of farmland! This custom designed modern farmhouse knows how to create an entrance - front porch w/ lanterns and stained cedar columns open into 2-story foyer w/ vaulted ceiling. The chef’s kitchen is open to the great room and features a gas range, granite, pantry with barn doors. Two story great room includes a floor to ceiling gas fireplace with cedar mantle and shiplap and custom built-ins. Walking out of the great room, you’ll enjoy expansive views of farmland from your covered rear porch. Main level master retreat showcases a tray ceiling w/ oversized walk-in closet. With included features such as 2"x6" framed walls and R-19 insulation, quality of construction is evident throughout the home. Three car garage is extended to 23' deep and includes oversized 8' garage doors to fit larger SUV's and trucks. Property is level/clear and set up great for equestrian property and/or hobby farm. Back portion of the property is wooded for privacy!