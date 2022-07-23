4 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $215,000

Open concept living and split bedroom plan. Bright and sunny home with large flat yard. Everything is big in this home and all it needs is a little refresh. Wood look flooring in the kitchen which is open to a flex space that connects to the 3 secondary bedrooms. Primary bedroom is off the living room and has a walk in closet and roomy bath. Laundry off the kitchen has a back door for access to a great play space. Refrigerator remains. Conveniently located between Statesville and Salisbury.