 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $215,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $215,000

Open concept living and split bedroom plan. Bright and sunny home with large flat yard. Everything is big in this home and all it needs is a little refresh. Wood look flooring in the kitchen which is open to a flex space that connects to the 3 secondary bedrooms. Primary bedroom is off the living room and has a walk in closet and roomy bath. Laundry off the kitchen has a back door for access to a great play space. Refrigerator remains. Conveniently located between Statesville and Salisbury.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert