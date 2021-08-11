4 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $1,850,000

Dream Property! Calling all horse enthusiast or farmers. Gated 142+ fenced, working cattle farm. Well maintained, solid house built 1980. Main level living with a full finished basement. No updates w/ decor. HVAC replaced 2018, New roof 2019, new paved driveway 2018. House water softener system. Propane fireplace. Enjoy on your back porch over looking your paradise farm. Extra storage underneath that porch, with another workshop (w/ electricity) a few feet from home, future pool house? Stocked pond with bass, brim, 12 stall horse barn approx (40x70)with electricity/one stalled turned into plumbed bathroom, , approx 40X80 hay barn, 4 pole barns, 8 stall tractor shed. Propane fireplace. Lovely large stream runs through property. Basement kitchen is plumbed and wired for future kitchen build out. There is another point of entrance off Farmfield Rd, off RB Ext. However that would need to be cleared for access. Two Duke Energy easements through property. WILL NOT DIVIDE LAND.