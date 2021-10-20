CALL NIKI LONG (828) 962-2167 AT REALTY EXECUTIVES (828) 328-8900. Dream Property! Calling all horse enthusiast or farmers. Gated 141+ fenced, working cattle farm. Well maintained, solid house built 1980. Main level living with a full finished basement. HVAC replaced 2018, New roof 2019, new paved driveway 2018. House water softener system. Propane fireplace. Enjoy on your back porch over looking your paradise farm. Extra storage underneath that porch, with another workshop (w/ electricity) a few feet from home, future pool house? Stocked pond with bass, brim, 12 stall horse barn approx (40x70)with electricity/one stalled turned into plumbed bathroom, , approx 40X80 hay barn, 4 pole barns, 8 stall tractor shed. Lovely large stream runs through property. Propane fireplace. Basement kitchen is plumbed and wired for future kitchen build out. There is another point of entrance off Farmfield Rd, off RB Ext. However that would need to be cleared for access. Two Duke Energy easements through property. WILL NOT DIVIDE LAND.
4 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $1,490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.
It’s Week 9 of the high school football season. Highlighting Friday’s matchups is Statesville (6-0, 4-0) at North Iredell (2-4, 2-2). Kickoff …
- Updated
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded its largest educational grant disbursement in the organization’s history and will go far to make a diffe…