4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $550,000

Totally amazing all brick golf course home w/incredible floor plan! Lots of natural light! Enter this home's beautiful foyer with impressive staircase and soaring ceilings. Gracious dining room to the right of entry. Very spacious great room with lovely fireplace and beautiful outdoor porch to the rear (that has mechanism to add screens to it easily). Open concept with smartly appointed kitchen w/SS appliances. Side porch off kitchen. Primary BR on main is large with sitting room & doors to back porch. Primary BA has separate tub & shower. Large walk-in closet. Handsome office on main off BR. Upstairs BR 2 & BR 3 are spacious & 1 has ensuite BA. Also, super nice bonus room up with so much potential. Walk-out basement is partially finished with BR, BA, kitchen & living area. Perfect for a secondary living area. 3rd garage on lower level, shop, patio w/fire pit. Tons of storage on lower level. This floor plan is so flexible & gives 2 different single level living spaces. Amazing property