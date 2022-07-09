Amazing Custom 4 Bed/4 bath Home on 3+ Acres with no HOA. Beautiful 4" Oak Plank floors & Tile on Main, Open Floor plan with surround sound & plenty of entertainment space. Kitchen has granite counter tops, large Island, Gas Cooktop and lots of storage. Two fireplaces keep it cozy warm in our cooler season while the covered deck lets you enjoy the outdoors year round. Enjoy the large lawn plus ATV trails in the back portion of the lot. Gorgeous Owners Suite on main with a guest room. 2 more Bedrooms upstairs with separate bathrooms and a HUGE bonus room for Media and recreation. Need Storage? Walk-in Attic plus additional off the Bonus Room. Nice outbuilding is 12 x 20!
4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $799,500
