4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $429,900

Reduced $20,000 under recent appraisal. Move in with instant equity. Relax on your covered front porch and enjoy the view on just under 2 acres of land. Home features open kitchen / great room combo. Oversized Kenmore Elite double oven with smooth top. Almost new stainless steel refrigerator conveys. Master bath has separate garden tub and tile shower. Entertainment options abound on the gargantuan back deck that extends into infinity. Fenced in back yard for all your fur babies. Additional unfinished sq footage above garage is accessed from the outside and could be finished for additional sq footage.