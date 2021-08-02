Welcome home! This quaint 4 bedroom/2 bath home is the perfect place to call home! The home features a 2 car garage, an open kitchen, amazing views from the backyard area, screened-in deck, open deck & much more! Enter into this lovely home with an eat-in area to the left which opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, maple cabinetry & a pass through to the living room area. The living room is spacious & looks out to the large backyard with unobstructed views. Down the hall is a large owners suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom w/ dual vanities, a soaker tub & stand alone shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space & dedicated full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Head upstairs to the beautiful bonus room with plenty of storage that would make a great game/craft room, office or more storage! The screened in porch urges you to come sit awhile and relax. With a few easy updates, this will be the perfect place to call home. New HVAC-2019
4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $279,900
