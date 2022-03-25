Welcome home to this well-appointed waterfront home in a gated community with main channel views and deeded boat slip. Beautiful, outdoor living features include a pavilion with electricity, fans, and a fire pit that offers plenty of space for taking in the water view while entertaining friends or relaxing. Main level living offers a Dining room with Tray ceiling and rope lighting for elegant gatherings. The Vaulted Great room has a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace and built ins with French doors to a screened in porch to enjoy the lake view. Gourmet kitchen has a Vaulted Pine ceiling and beams to accentuate the beauty of the natural light and view. Primary bedroom with access to screened in porch, dual closets, owner’s bath with tile shower, soaking tub, and a water closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms and 4th bedroom being used as an office with built in bookcases and Vaulted Pine ceiling. Large bonus room above garage for game room, hobby or playroom. Plenty of storage space.
4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,181,000
