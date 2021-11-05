FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET! Looking for a slice of paradise to call your own? This stately full brick home sits on 21.5 pristine acres with plenty of room to roam. Enjoy morning coffee on the screened-in porch overlooking the inground pool or cozy up to the gas log fireplace. Year-round entertaining inside & out. Choose the billiard/game room with wet bar or one of the 2 bonus/flex rooms, a game of basketball, a splash in the pool or grilling & chilling on the patio. There's something for everyone! Primary suite features 2 walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub & stand alone shower. Large inground pool is heated & has pool house for storage & equipment. Blackout blinds on french doors in living room. Tons of storage. Plenty of storage & parking with the oversized 3 car garage & detached shop/garage. Working from home? You'll love the quaint office. This home has been well maintained and loved. The billiard room could be converted into a master on the main. Country living at its best! Check out the video walkthrough hhttps://bit.ly/3l2ialt. Call 704-267-6100 for a private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $795,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
- Updated
The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
OLIN—Acknowledging the student cheering section’s contribution and celebrating briefly with them after victories has become customary for memb…
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
OLIN—The process of rebuilding a high school football program is never easy. There’s many ups and downs along the long and winding road back t…