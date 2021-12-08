FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET! Looking for a slice of paradise to call your own? This stately full brick home sits on 21.5 pristine acres with plenty of room to roam. Enjoy morning coffee on the screened-in porch overlooking the inground pool or cozy up to the gas log fireplace. Year-round entertaining inside & out. Choose the billiard/game room with wet bar or one of the 2 bonus/flex rooms, a game of basketball, a splash in the pool or grilling & chilling on the patio. There's something for everyone! Primary suite features 2 walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub & stand alone shower. Large inground pool is heated & has pool house for storage & equipment. Blackout blinds on french doors in living room. Tons of storage. Plenty of storage & parking with the oversized 3 car garage & detached shop/garage. Working from home? You'll love the quaint office. This home has been well maintained and loved. The billiard room could be converted into a master on the main. Country living at its best! Check out the video walkthrough hhttps://bit.ly/3l2ialt. Call 704-267-6100 for a private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $760,000
