This is the one you've been waiting for!!! Beautiful 3 BR/2 bath home built in 2021 by Victory Builders being offered for sale in the sought after Covington Heights development off Woodleaf Road. Primary bedroom includes a walk in closet and dual sink bathroom. This home has a kitchen island with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and laundry room. This single level home sits on a flat roomy .66 acre lot with a concrete driveway. Schedule to view this home soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Garage, car damaged by fire after struck by sanitation truck.
WATCH NOW: Personnel losses from unbeaten state championship squad leave North Iredell looking to 'surprise a lot of people’ this season
OLIN—The commemorative 2022 state championship volleyball team photo adorning a wall in the North Iredell gymnasium brings a smile to Megyn Ga…
Joseph Gilbert Gallitz Jr., 38, of Ashmore Circle, was arrested on five counts each of obtaining property by false pretenses and felony embezz…
Corey Cook appeared in Iredell County Superior Court on Thursday to reportedly enter a plea in the case but decided not to accept the deal. A …
Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.