This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts a brand new huge front porch! Sitting on a large corner lot, the home is located on the Rowan side of the Davie / Rowan County line! Walk into a large living room which adjoins a quaint breakfast room. Then step down into the amazing kitchen and dining room! Enjoy your dinner with the family by the brick fireplace! There is plenty of room for ALL of the family in this kitchen and dining room! The primary suite features a double vanity, gorgeous garden tub and separate shower. The backyard contains your own oasis with a covered patio and built in fire pit. To top it all off, there is a huge 2 car detached garage! This garage has even been installed with plumbing! Heat pump new in 2017, roof 2014. Make this your home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $249,900
