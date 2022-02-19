3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $239,900

Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Covington Heights and in prime West Rowan School district. This home will instantly please with 3BR-2BA, open floorpan, dining area, spacious kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite offers a full bath and walk-in closet. Outside presents a rocking chair covered front porch, back deck, and paved driveway. Septic system is a pump system. This home will not last long, pick up the phone and schedule your showing today!