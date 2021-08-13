3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $539,000

71 +/- acres of beautiful farm land. 3 BR, 1 Bath farmhouse & huge barn are questionable, but possibly restorable. Property is sold for land value and buildings are sold "as is". Other misc. out buildings are in much rougher shape. 9 acres of original 80 acre farm across road sold for $81K in 2018. 560+ ft. road frontage on NC 901 (Memorial Hwy). Great "city farmer" getaway or possibly a Vineyard. Farmhouse and outbuildings need lots of work but are possibly a diamond in the rough.