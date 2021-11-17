Tranquil and private don't begin to describe this Lake Norman waterfront custom built home in the exclusive Hawke's Bay community. This home features a wonderfully open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, spa like master retreat with see thru fireplace into the ensuite and large rooms for entertaining. The finished basement offers 10 foot ceilings, a billiard room, family room and guest bedroom with private bath along with two finished bonus rooms both with closets being used currently as 4th and 5th bedrooms. This area could easily be made into second living quarters. Relax on your huge private deck with an abundance of wildlife and canoe/paddlesport launch from your back yard with room for a pool. Want to spend a day on the lake? This home has a deeded boat slip in deep water wide cove with gorgeous private beach area located across from Lake Norman State Park. Professional interior pictures coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $950,000
