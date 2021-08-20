3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $799,900

Amazing opportunity to own your own waterfront home on Lake Norman. Updated ranch in prime no HOA location. Situated on a large lot in a quiet cove; you are able to enjoy all the lake has to offer. One level low maintenance living with beautiful open concept floor plan featuring a double-sided fireplace, updated kitchen, 3BR and 2BA. Deck offers great space for outdoor entertaining and a level, fully fenced yard with under deck seating and storage for all your lake toys. Rare boardwalk between 2 docks and a gazebo with electricity. This is a perfect weekender, VRBO, or downsize. This lakefront retreat will not last long.