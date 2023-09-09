One of four spacious and tastefully designed homes currently under construction. Rendering and design elements are representative and subject to change. All finishes are carefully selected by the design team to complement the large living spaces and aesthetics of the home. Large lot, no HOA, minutes from downtown Troutman, close to schools. Lender and builder incentives are available with the use of a preferred lender.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $689,000
