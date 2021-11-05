Lake Norman Access! Bring your Boat! NO HOA! This gorgeous custom-built home w/incredible year-round lake views is nestled on .78 acres of relaxing tranquility w/fire pit. Short 500ft walk to a gated private lake access w/BOAT RAMP, Dock/Pier &Sandy Beach! Custom kitchen flows into the 2-story Great room flooded w/natural light. Enjoy incredible water views & beautiful sunsets from every room! Luxurious Master suite &laundry on 1st floor w/huge walk-in closet. Master bath sports a spa-like walk-in shower w/body sprays, vertical hand spray &overhead rainforest shower. Relax in the jetted tub for 2 w/heated back pad! Luxurious dual vanity, custom bowls &makeup area for her! Upper floor has 2 bedrooms. Larger bedroom could be divided into 2 rooms if desired. The loft on the 2nd floor overlooks the great room downstairs. Enjoy the Bose surround sound system while shooting pool or relaxing in hot tub on back deck! Lake views, lake access, sandy beach, 2car garage, Backup GENERAC generator!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $675,000
