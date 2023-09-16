This remarkable full-brick home is a testament to the craftsmanship of its owner, a talented mason and his family, who poured their heart and soul into every inch of this property. Set on nearly an acre of lush, meticulously landscaped grounds, this home is a true gem. As you step through the front door, you'll be greeted by an elegant stone arch, following stone features that adorn both the interior and exterior of the house. The attention to detail is awe-inspiring, making this home truly one of a kind. In the main living area, a massive island takes center stage. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or just love to gather with friends and family, this kitchen is a dream come true. Step outside, and you'll discover your own private paradise. A sparkling pool invites you to take a refreshing dip on hot summer days, while the adjacent hot tub provides relaxation year-round. Schedule a showing today to experience the magic of this incredible home for yourself.