**NEW CONSTRUCTION** Lovely custom built 3 bed/2.5 bath home situated on over 1/2 acre lot in a cul de sac in Hawks Landing. Home is permitted for 3 bedrooms, but has a 4th bedroom with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Quartz countertops throughout. Stainless farm sink. Spa-like master bath with frameless glass and freestanding tub. Multi-zone air and heat. Minutes to I-77 & Lake Norman State Park.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $589,745
