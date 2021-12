3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $565,000

*MULTIPLE OFFERS IN, H&B BY 3pm DEC. 3rd* CUSTOM BUILT UNIQUE FLW PRAIRIE STYLE ESTATE GLASS WALLS IN FRONT FOR SWEEPING LAKEVIEWS. ENTRYWAY HAND CARVED DBL DOORS, ARCHITECTURALLY STIMULATING SPRAWLING RANCH W/3356 SQFT. OPEN LIVING ENTERTAINMENT SPACE. GATHERING RM W/STACKED STONE,THREE SIDED WOOD BURNING/GAS FIREPLACE. BEAMED CEILINGS IN GATHERING ROOM, 10 FT CEILINGS. 16 FT COMMERCIAL SLIDERS SHOWCASE DESIGN OF INVITING THE OUTDOORS IN. COVERED LANAIS/MASSIVE EAVES OFFER ADDTL LIVING SPACES. CHEFS KITCHEN W/BRKFAST BAR,GRANITE, STACK STONE ISLAND, JENN AIRE GRILL.PANTRY, SUBZERO FRIDGE, GE DBL OVENS, FRATELLI ONOFRI DUAL FUEL RANGE,DBL DRAWER DISHWASHER. LG DINING SPACE W/CHANDILIER. 700+SQFT PRIMARY SUITE W/16 FT SLIDERS OPEN TO OUTDOOR LIVING. LG SECONDARY BDRMS, 800+ SQFT ATTACHED GARAGE W/RV PKING, ADDTL 400SQFT WORKSHOP AT REAR OF PROPERTY. LOCATED CONVENIENTLY OUTSIDE MOORESVILLE LIMITS. HOME WOULD MAKE A FABULOUS AIR BNB W/LKN VIEWS & MARINA JUST DOWN THE STREET