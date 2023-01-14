3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $545,000

Impeccable 1.5 story basement home with stunning curb appeal. Open, split BR floorplan on main with a huge unfinished basement (already plumbed for a full BA) plus a large unfinished bonus room upstairs complete with a full BA that's already plumbed, sheet rocked & painted, just add fixtures & flooring. This home offers unlimited potential for additional living space...simply envision & implement your dreams to complete it your way. Large kitchen island w/quartz open to GR w/23' ceiling. Sink pre-wired for future disposal. Upgraded LVP floors installed on main in Oct '22 (carpet in secondary BR's).Wonderful walk-in pantry;generously sized 2 car grg, plumbed for future utility sink & two wi-fi operated openers. You'll love the huge Primary BR with sitting area & custom barn door leading to the luxury MBA w/a tiled shower & W-I closet. All BA's feature quartz counters. Pond views from the rear complete this idyllic setting! No Showings until after the Open House on Sat 1/14 from 12-3 PM