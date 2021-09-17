Looking for a beautifully maintained RANCH with bonus room/storage located in a private, natural setting? Look no further as this home has it all. Experience the peacefulness and beauty of nature from every window. Sip your morning coffee from the huge screened-in porch or deck overlooking the heavily wooded backyard. Or, walk down the street of this planned community, built at the edge of the lake, to the many walking and bike trails in the Lake Norman State Park. The home's open floor plan is bathed with natural light from the skylights and numerous windows in the split bedroom interior. An oversized bonus room and huge storage area are on the second level and could be a fourth bedroom. The property across the street is restricted so your views from the rocking chair front porch will always be of nature's splendor. Only 10 minutes to the boat ramp, picnic, fishing and swimming areas the Lake Norman State Park offers on a year round basis, your private oasis awaits!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $510,000
