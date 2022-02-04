3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home on 7.31 Acres w/NO HOA'S! Beautiful Country Acreage Could Be Used As A Mini Farm, Small Development or Commercial Use w/Approval From Iredell County & Town of Troutman. The Value Is In The Land, Home Has Hardwood Floors, Great Room w/Fireplace, Kitchen w/Eat-At Breakfast Bar, Dining Area w/Arched Entry, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, No Showings Inside The Home Until The Second Showing w/48 hr Notice. Excellent Location, Close to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants w/Low Iredell County Taxes.