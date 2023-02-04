COME AND PICK YOUR LOT WHILE THEY LAST- 16 LOT SUBDIVISION HALF ACRE AND LARGER- AVAILABLE 3 MODELS TO CHOSE FROM CALL FOR DETAILS,FLOOR PLANS FEATURE CATHEDRAL CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN AREA,EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE GRANITE ISLAND,WALK IN PANTRY,STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE, DISH WASHER, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE PRIMARY SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET,AND TWO OTHER BEDROOMS WITH 2 CLOSETS IN EACH ROOM SO MUCH MORE! DON'T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY!