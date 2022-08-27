 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $495,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! Terrific home with a 2 car garage. Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and updated counter tops, great for food preparation. Entertaining is a breeze with this great floor plan complete with a cozy fireplace! Primary bathroom features a separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Relax with your favorite drink in your backyard. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert