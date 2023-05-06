Welcome Home! This adorable, ranch has so much charm and character! NO HOA, backs to woods and almost 3/4 an acre! One-level living with over 1700 sqft of unfinished basement to unlock your creative side...this one is a must see. Beautiful finishes flow throughout the interior and exterior. Low maintenance stone and vinyl exterior with covered front porch and two car garage. Step inside to the inviting foyer which opens to the family room. Vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring and gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. Large dining area compliments the kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar for additional seating. Kitchen with craftsman style, white cabinetry, recessed lighting, granite counters and stainless appliance package. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious in size with ample closet space. Primary suite boasts vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet and ensuite bath with double vanity and tiled shower. Tons of natural light, gently lived in and ready for you to call home!